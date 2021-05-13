BOONEVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — William “RC” Robbins, 100, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Services will be Monday, May 17, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at National Veterans Cemetery, Corinth, MS. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.