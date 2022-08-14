SHEFFIELD — William G. “Bill” Reynolds, 86, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The funeral service was Saturday, August 13th, at 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Rev. Dr. Rudy Guess officiated. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Bill was a native of Sheffield and a veteran of the US Army. He was the former owner and operator of Southern BBQ of Florence. He was a member of the Model Railroad Club, the Model Airplane Club, and the VFW of Sheffield. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Farr Reynolds, and his mother, Lurene Pennington Johnson and her husband, Hildreth.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Lynne Farr Evans Reynolds; children, William H. “Bill” Reynolds, Garner, NC, and Beth Reynolds Person and husband, Joe, Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren, Lucy, Ellie, and John Person, Charlotte, NC, and Baylee and Gabby Reynolds and Austin May, all of Muscle Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented