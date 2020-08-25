LEXINGTON — William Richard Evans, 76, died August 23, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pettus Cemetery with full military honors.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.