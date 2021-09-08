FLORENCE — William Robert Marlin Jr., 52, died September 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and service will follow at 12 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gail Martin.

