FLORENCE (FORMERLY OF BIRMINGHAM)
William Carl Roby, age 88, passed away on December 21, 2021. Carl was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family, garden, fish and was always completing projects of all types for others and his family.
Carl graduated from Tarrant High School and was married to Jane Roby before entering the US Air Force during the Korean War conflict. After serving in the Air Force, Carl entered Auburn University where he received his Electrical Engineering degree in 1959. Carl worked at NASA on the Saturn V rocket at the beginning of his career in Huntsville, AL. He was also employed by Alabama Power Company in Birmingham, AL where he retired. Carl was a long time member of First Baptist Church Center Point and Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence, AL. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Center Point and loved to serve on the Building and Ground’s projects at both churches.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents James C. Roby and Gladys Moore Roby; brother, Robert E. Roby; sister in law, Conethia Roby and infant twin brothers Wendell and Wayne Roby.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane Roby; two daughters, Sherri Rosser (Randy); Lisa Williams (Tony); four grandchildren; April Williams (Denny), Matthew Crauswell ( Hadassah), David Rosser (Katie) and Carrie Almon (Andrew) and eight great-grandchildren; Carly Williams, Logan Williams, Chloe Williams, Luca Crauswell, Mary Katherine Rosser, Millie Rosser, Ian Almon and Ruby Almon.
A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 p.m. on December 27, 2021 at Rideout’s Chapel Trussville with visitation from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville, Alabama.
