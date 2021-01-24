FLORENCE — William Ronald Day, 70 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a long time employee of Long-Lewis of Muscle Shoals where he made numerous and long lasting friendships. He was well-respected for his knowledge of heavy trucks and fleet vehicles. He served with the U.S. Naval Reserves in South Carolina and Crete from 1970 to 1973. He loved old and classic cars, enjoyed participating in car shows, where he took his Shelby Cobra Mustang and 1933 Plymouth Street Rod.
A private visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service for family and friends will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Brother Roger Reed and Brother Mike Samuels officiating.
Mr. Day was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Leta Williams Day; mother-in-law, Polly Roberson; brothers-in-law, Randy, Ricky and Doug Roberson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Roberson Day; brothers, Jeff Day (Kathy), Athens and Jim Day (Katrina), Rogersville; sister, JoAnne Caldwell (Billy), Athens; extended family in Florida, Robert, Michael, Annette and Jennifer; six nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Sean Rhuland, Dr. Flex Morris, and the excellent medical staff at NAMC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or local car club.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
