SPARTANBURG, S.C. — William Roy Agee, 90, died August 16, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.