SPARTANBURG, S.C.
William Roy Agee, age 90, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 19, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. in our chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
William was a native of Cherokee, Alabama, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cherokee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Edgar Agee and Alma Bennett; his son, Danny Vaughn; brothers, Ed and Robert Agee; and sisters, Aline Thompson and Mildred Thomason.
William is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Agee; daughters, Karen James (Rodney) and Diane Sheckels (Richard); daughter-in-law, Linda Pounders; grandchildren, William James, Mary Catherine James, Danny Vaughn Jr. (Sherry), Jennifer Vaughn, Devin Sheckels (Alison), and Melissa Hewitt (Shane); great-grandchildren, Blake Miller, Lily Sheckels, Brody Hewitt, Reagan Vaughn, and Leah Sheckels, and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rodney James, William James, Danny Vaughn Jr., Blake Miller, Brody Hewitt, and Kenneth Thomason.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented