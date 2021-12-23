SHEFFIELD — William Roy Holmes, 96 of Sheffield, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 7:00-8:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service Friday, December 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Dement Cemetery with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.

Bill was a native of Athens. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII and was retired from the Alabama Department of Revenue. Bill was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kay Anne Lenz; sisters, Imogene Forsythe and Rosemary Pullin; and brothers, Jimmie Holmes and Wilson Holmes.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sybil Holmes; son, Barry Holmes; sisters, Patsy Heeg and Wanda Tribble; grandson, William A. Lenz; and great-granddaughter, Kailyn Lenz.

Pallbearers will be Ken Gaskins, Terry Lenz, William Lenz, Caleb Lenz, Spencer Holmes, and William Holmes.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

