SHEFFIELD — William Roy Holmes, 96 of Sheffield, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 7:00-8:00 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service Friday, December 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Dement Cemetery with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Bill was a native of Athens. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII and was retired from the Alabama Department of Revenue. Bill was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kay Anne Lenz; sisters, Imogene Forsythe and Rosemary Pullin; and brothers, Jimmie Holmes and Wilson Holmes.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sybil Holmes; son, Barry Holmes; sisters, Patsy Heeg and Wanda Tribble; grandson, William A. Lenz; and great-granddaughter, Kailyn Lenz.
Pallbearers will be Ken Gaskins, Terry Lenz, William Lenz, Caleb Lenz, Spencer Holmes, and William Holmes.
