TUSCUMBIA — William Scott McWilliams, 57, of Tuscumbia, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. There will be a graveside service today, January 18, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Brett Pitman officiating.
Scott was a 1983 graduate of Deshler High School and a retired chemical operator. He had a strong handshake and a smile and would say “be kind and love each other.” Scott was preceded in death by his father, William Edward McWilliams.
Scott is survived by his wife, Cindy Wainscott McWilliams; children, Justin McWilliams (Rebecca), Lauren Klazar (Tony), and Katie Ann McWilliams; mother, Mary McWilliams; brothers, Mike McWilliams (Mona) and Doug McWilliams (Joanna); sister, Lisa Gahan (Michael), and grandson, Jaxon Klazar.
Scott was a family man and a hard-working man; he grew in his faith knowing that God’s grace sustained him all these years and through his seven-year battle with colon cancer. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pallbearers will be Mike McWilliams, Doug McWilliams, Michael Gahan, Justin McWilliams, Tony Klazar, and Greg McGuire.
