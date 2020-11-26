TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — William Smith, 76, died November 23, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Way of Life Worship Center. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, is directing.

