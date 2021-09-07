PHIL CAMPBELL — William “Bill” Cedric Snell, 84, died September 4, 2021. Visitation will be held today, September 7, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Akins Funeral Home. A Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.