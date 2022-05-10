SHEFFIELD — William Stanford Wilson, 93, died May 8, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will follow in the chapel with burial in Barnett Cemetery.

