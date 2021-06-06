IRON CITY
William Edward Stooksberry , age 85 of Iron City, TN, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Home after a sudden illness.
He was a native of Wayne Co, TN, retired Supervisor Murray Ohio, an United States Army Veteran, member of Stainless Lodge #580 Iron City TN, and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Tim Hanback and Stacey Holt will be officiating. Burial will follow in Hollis Cemetery, with a Masonic Funeral at graveside.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are one son, Larry Stooksberry (Sally) Loretto, TN; one daughter, Pamela Stooksberry Iron City, TN; one brother, Elzie Stooksberry Trussville, AL; four sisters, Pauline Williams Iron City, TN, Lucille Moore Leoma, TN, Annie Holden Iron City, TN, and Majorie “Evelyn” Stooksberry Leoma, TN; five grandchildren, Kyle,Lucas, Austin, Aaron Stooksberry and Stefan Pigg; and five great grandchildren, Blake, Raleigh, Teddy, Nicholas, and Branson.
Preceded in death by: wife, Evelene Gambrell Stooksberry; parents, Erbie and Pearl Daniels Stooksberry ; son, Teddy J. Stooksberry; brothers, Alvin and Terry Stooksberry; and sister, Clura Richter.
