SPRINGFIELD, TN. — William Neil Sutherland, 94, died 12/02/2021. Survived by children, Ann and Greg Peterson, Neil and Mona Sutherland, Jane Sutherland and George and Carol Sutherland. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence Alabama, on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. austinandbell.com.

