LEIGHTON — William Thomas Kidd, age 59, of Leighton, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date.
He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Leighton and was a member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Local No. 760.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray and Retha Kidd.
Survivors are his wife, Faith “Vicki” Kidd; son, Josh Smithey (Hannah); sister, Susan Hannah (Ricky); grandson, Hudson Smithey; nephew, Blake Baird (fiancee` Dana). You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
