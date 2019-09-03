FLORENCE — William T. Peeden (Tom), 91, of Florence, Alabama passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at North Alabama Medical Center.
Tom was an amazing Christian man who loved the Lord. He was a man of honesty, hard work, and integrity. In other words, he “walked his talk”. All who met him loved him. He worshipped his Lord and Savior at First Christian Church for 46 years.
He served his country in the US Navy during WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post #11 for 45 Years. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company with 40 plus years of service. He was a 70-year member of IBEW local 558 and a 65 year member of the Killen Masonic Lodge 788.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jean Peeden and brother, Glenn Peeden.
He is survived by his current wife Peggy Robison Peeden; sons, William (Pete) Peeden (Glenda Sue) of Florence, Joe Peeden (Jean) of Florence, Raoul Peeden (Vanessa) of Huntsville, John Peeden (DeeDee) of Guntersville; grandchildren, Ashley P. Groff (Rick) of Atlanta, Nathan Peeden (Jenni) of Atlanta, Thomas Peeden of Atlanta, Olivia P. Hardy (Nathan) of Birmingham, Jeanelle Peeden of Huntsville, Emily P. Bewick (Adam) of Athens Ga, Rebecca P. Beasley (Nathaniel) of Guntersville; he had 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Greenview Memorial Park &Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama on Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. His “celebration of life” and burial will follow. Pallbearers are Rick Groff, Braden Groff, Nathan Peeden, Thomas Peeden, Nathan Hardy, Nathaniel Beasley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
