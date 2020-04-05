BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE — William Thomas “Bill” Countiss, 84, Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Due to State Health restrictions, there will be a private graveside service for the family, with Frank Whitaker officiating.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Countiss; mother, Dorothy Riddick Countiss; sister, Elizabeth Countiss Emens; and brother, Joe Countiss.
Bill is survived by his son, Bill Countiss, Jr. (Tina); daughter, Kendra Countiss Linn (Mike); and grandchildren, Taylor Countiss Coffey (Jessie), Karmen Countiss Linn and William Patrick Linn.
Pallbearers will be Bill Countiss, Jr., Mike Linn, Will Linn, Jessie Coffey, Mike Morelli, Andy Thompson, Bob Evans and Frank Guthrie. Pat Linn, Joseph Boyd, Drew Aldridge, David Callahan and Kenneth Crump will serve as honorary pallbearers.
