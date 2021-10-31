FUQUAY-VARINA, NC — August 4, 1936 - October 7, 2021 — Thomas Dickerson, 85, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away in the presence of his loving daughters on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born on August 4th, 1936 in Saint Joseph, Tennessee. Thomas was a graduate of T. M. Rogers High School. Thomas married Mary Lou Ramsey on February 3rd, 1959. Throughout their married lives, they lived in six states and Thomas retired from the Civilian Personnel Office as Chief Recruitment and Placement Officer at Fort Bragg, NC.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Cherie Hampton (Monte) of Fuquay-Varina, and his daughter, Kelly Smith, of Clifton, VA. Thomas loved his six grandchildren, Amanda Speer (Greg), Laura Liszt (Shaun), Monte Tyler Hampton (Toogie), Jackson, Ramsey and Halle Smith and his seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by three sisters, Doris Tucker (Wayne), Mary Rupe (Bill), Bettye Hayes, one brother, James Dickerson (Geraldine), and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lou Ramsey Dickerson; his parents, Jim Edd Dickerson and Clois Dickerson Manchester; one brother, Reed Dickerson, and two sisters, Shirley Mueller and Wanda Dickerson.
Thomas was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of the Fuquay-Varina Church of Christ. He was an Elder in the church for many years. A service to remember the life of Thomas will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Church of Christ, 2605 County Rd 344, Florence, AL 35634. Burial of the ashes of Thomas and his late wife, Mary Lou will be at Shiloh Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.
