ATHENS — William Thomas Holcomb, 84, died April 17, 2021. Graveside service was held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.