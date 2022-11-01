IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — William Thomas “Tommy” Martin, 70, died October 29, 2022. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. He was the husband of Carolyn Givens Martin.

