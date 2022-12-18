ROGERSVILLE — William “Bill” G. Thompson, 71, of Rogersville passed away at his residence Friday, December 16, 2022.
Bill grew up in the Shady Grove community of Monterey, Tennessee. Then he spent the majority of his life in Sevierville, Tennessee and Rogersville, Alabama. He was married to the love of his life, Teresa, for over 33 years. Among his many accomplishments, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee, his Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, his Education Specialist Degree from the Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tennessee and his Doctorate of Education from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. He taught school at Pigeon Forge Middle School then transferred to Northview Elementary School where he was an Assistant Principal and eventually became Principal. He had other professions throughout his career, but the most rewarding was working in the school system with children. When he retired, he missed getting to interact with all his students daily the most.
Bill was very active in the First Baptist Church of Rogersville for over 15 years. Some of his favorite hobbies included spending time with his girls, fishing, raising his garden and chasing waterfalls.
Visitation will be Monday, December 19th at Rogersville Funeral Home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the funeral service following in the chapel. Speakers will be Fred Karthaus, James and Nancy Huskey, and Missy Wade. Burial will be in Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Brown, Joel Thompson, Jonathan Golchi, Kurdt Raines, Jake Herrera and Luke Wade.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mildred Thompson; sister, Carolyn Brown; and brother, David Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Wilbanks Thompson; daughters, Carley (Derek) Sinz, Heather (Kevin) Akstulewicz and Taylor Thompson; sisters, Fay (Keith) Davis, Kay (Bob) Lane, Tammie (Dave) Glossup; special aunt who’s like a sister, Linda Ryan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of very special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Thompson’s family.
