WATERLOO — William Edward “Tiny” Sharp, age 73, passed away December 14, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Valley View House of Prayer in Waterloo. The funeral will be at the church on Wednesday, December 18, at 1 p.m. with Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Sharp is survived by his children, Angela (Brian) Kelley, Brian (Kathy) Sharp, James (Lori) Sharp and Vicki Baxter; siblings, Billy Joe (Judy) Sharp, W.C. Sharp, Sara Smith and Betty Arnold; sister-in-law, Pat Sharp; grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) Sharp, Ashley (Cody) Avery, Brian (Jennifer) Sharp Jr., Bradley Shiers, Brittany Shiers, Luke (Brittany) Baxter, Savannah (Josh) Kerr, Jasmyn (Ryan) Lawson, Trevor Kelley, Trenton Kelley and Briella Sharp; seven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Chris (Shelah) Stutts and Henry (Virgie) Vickers.
Pallbearers will be Chris Stutts, Luke Baxter, Tyler Sharp, Brian Sharp, Jr., Brian Sharp and Bradley Shiers. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor and Trenton Kelley.
Mr. Sharp loved to fish, was an avid fan of Alabama football, but most of all, loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
