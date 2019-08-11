FLORENCE — William Thomas “Tommy” Chandler of Florence passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 71. There will be a private service at a later date.
Tommy was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reatha Chandler; father, Roland Chandler; mother, Hazel Chandler Hester; and brother-in-law, Dennis Valentine.
He is survived by his children, Tina Gifford (Bud) and Tracy Broadfoot (Nelson); brother, Sammy Chandler; sisters, Kathy Peters and Brenda Valentine; grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Gifford, Connor, Haley and Lauren Broadfoot; and numerous neices and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented