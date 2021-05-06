TUSCUMBIA — William Preston Tompkins, Jr., 80, of Tuscumbia passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. His visitation will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you wear masks and social distance. Chad Holder will officiate the service. There will be a private graveside for the family.
William was a native of Tuscumbia and a 1960 graduate of Deshler High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. William was a member of the Steamfitter’s Local #760 and worked for TVA and Reynolds. He was an avid Alabama Fan and fisherman. He was also a Harley-Davidson and antique car enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Tompkins, Sr. and Methyl Riner Tompkins; brothers, Loyd Tompkins, Kenneth Tompkins, and Jerry Wayne Tompkins.
William is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cecilia Francis Tompkins; children, William Preston Tompkins III and his spouse, Patricia of Louisville, KY, Toni Tompkins Sandrell and spouse, Tim of Sheffield, AL, and Paul Tompkins and spouse, Liz of Thompson Station, TN; grandchildren, William Preston Tompkins IV of Philadelphia, PA, John Thomas Tompkins of Seattle, WA, Laura Gabriel Sandrell of Sheffield, AL, Meg Tompkins of Louisville, KY, Samuel Tompkins and Jacob Tompkins of Thompson Station, TN; brother, Charles Tompkins; sisters, Brenda Goodwin and Sheila Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Tompkins, Samuel Tompkins, John Tompkins, Shane Cash, William Tompkins, Paul Tompkins, Tony Holland, Tim Sandrell, and Jordan McAnalley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented