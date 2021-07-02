RUSSELLVILLE
William Travis Brewer, 85, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Myra Jean McNatt Brewer; daughter, Lavonda Brewer; grandchildren, Kalli Sutton Oliver (Matthew) and Olivia Sutton; great-grandson, Hagin Ray Oliver; son-in-law, Jerry “Bull” Sutton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Saloane Brewer Sutton; father, Uris C. Brewer; mother, Marie Gossett Brewer; and brothers, Loyd Brewer, Floyd Brewer, and O’Neal Brewer.
The visitation will 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 03, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Brother Richard Parker. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals and our nurses, Norma McLemore, Sherry Davis, and Grace Gunn for your care of our family. Also a special thanks to Naketa Hodges of Brother’s Keeper Companion Care for the love shown to us in our time of need.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented