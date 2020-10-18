KILLEN
William Travis Smith, 79, passed away October 16, 2020 at home after a battle with two types of cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, James Franklin (Doc) Smith and Maudie Beatrice (Dolly) Smith; brothers, LN Smith and Preston Smith; infant sister, Vivaline Smith. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Trimble Smith; son, Jay Thomas Smith (Mandi); grandchildren, James Drake Smith and Taylor Aline Smith; one sister, Barbara Parker; one brother, David Tubbs (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Travis was the owner of Smith Brothers Builders, which was started in 1962 by his father, brothers and brother-in-law. He retired and closed the business in 2007. He was known for the quality houses he built.
Travis was hard worker all his life beginning with working on the farm with his father and brothers.
He loved fast cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and reading. He rode with the Patriot Guard.
Travis was free-hearted and helped both family and friends.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Travis and Pat celebrated 48 years of marriage in April. They loved each other dearly and were best friends.
Travis was a veteran and he will be buried with military honors.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. David Hollis and staff, Dr. Hemant Patel, Dr. Daugherty, Dr. Dana Cardin of Vanderbilt Clinic, Hospice of North Alabama, and his caregivers, Lyndsey and Michelle.
There will be a public graveside service for Travis on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at North Carolina Cemetery for all his family and friends.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented