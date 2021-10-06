RUSSELLVILLE — William Troy Holden, 88, of Russellville passed away Monday, October 4, 2021.
Mr. Holden was lifelong resident of Franklin County and a member of Southside Baptist Church in Russellville.
He is survived by his son, Randy Holden (Krystal); grandsons, Brantley Holden, Luke Holden; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He always had a good joke to tell.
Troy gave his soul to Jesus and was saved by grace in his 70s, and his life changed instantly. When Troy was saved… Troy was SAVED!!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wheeler and Lizzie Holden; brothers, Odie Holden (Lellon), Herman Holden (Connie), Nelson Holden (Madge); sisters, Lou Ella Massey (Matthew) and Nola Burfield (Albert).
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 7, 2021 at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Brother James McCullar will officiate. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens immediately following the funeral service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville assisted the family.
