DECATUR — A Celebration of Life Service for William W. Ballentine, 90, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 88 Willowbrook Street, Decatur, with a brief service included at 12:45 p.m. Mr. Ballentine died October 10, 2020. He was born July 13, 1930.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.