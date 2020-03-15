FLORENCE — William W. “Bill” Robbins, of Florence, AL, passed away March 14, 2020, at his home in Indian Springs.
Bill was born October 8, 1935 to Robert “Pres” and Ruth Robbins in Pittsburgh, PA. He was an avid tennis player his entire life. He played with friends at both the Court House Racquet Club and Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. He is a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of North Alabama.
Bill was a CPA and ran his own accounting firm, retiring early at the age of 59. He and his wife Suzy loved traveling during their 35 years of marriage. They visited Europe, took cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, and made a memorable month long road trip through Canada.
Bill is survived by his wife, Suzy Spalding Robbins; his daughters, Dr. Mary Robbins (Jerry McLellan), Ruth Robbins, Kelley Connolly (Tim), all of Florence, AL, and Lyndi Gura (David), of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Diane McGee, of Florence, AL; his granddaughters, Katie and Alex McLellan both of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Adam Connolly (Lauren), of Florence, AL, Aaron Connolly (Dr. Ken Niermann), of Nashville, TN, Tyler Gura, of Dallas, TX, and Luke Gura, of Charlotte, NC; nephew, Max McGee (Nikki); nieces, Donna Oakley (Joey), and Pam Roberts (Shaler), all of Florence, AL.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Pres and Ruth Robbins; grandparents, Ethel and Walter Blockinger and John and Pauline Robbin; and stepson, Huston Patton, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 415 N Seminary St, Florence, AL 35630.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made in Bill’s honor to the American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org) or the Huston Patton, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of North Alabama (256-765-4670).
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented