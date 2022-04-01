TUSCUMBIA — William Wayne Collins age 68, of Tuscumbia, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Wayne loved spending his time outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He had been a NASCAR fan for as long as we can remember, loved watching Dale Earnhardt run was his ultimate favorite. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. ROLL TIDE!!!!
Wayne is survived by his mother, Annie Margaret Collins; daughters, #1 Gennie Evett Collins, #2 Sarah Marie Strickland (Corey), #3 Genna Leigh Mitchell; grandchildren, McKenzie Paige Fortner, Brooke Leigh McCaig; sisters , Sharon Yvonne Hovater (Ricky), Daphne Renee Cagle (Keith); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss Wayne dearly; Wayne’s beloved fur baby, Lucy which he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Buck” Collins; granddaughter, Lilly-Faye and grandson, John Lee.
Visitation will be today, April 1, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral immediately following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Interment will follow the funeral service in Bethlehem Cemetery in the Mount Star community. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to take this time to thank Alabama Hospice, nurses and doctors at Vanderbilt Hospital for the love and care given to our dear Daddy. And to Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville for the dignity shown, with a special thanks to Manly Barksdale for the love and respect you showed to our family during our most difficult time.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
