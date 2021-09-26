CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — William Wayne Edmond- Patriarch of Edmond Clan, age 83, longtime resident of Chattanooga, TN. Born in Brilliant, AL, to John and Jewel Edmond. He spent his career in the trucking industry. Retired from Yellow Freight in 2001. Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Longtime member of the Teamsters Local 515 in Chattanooga, TN.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn, and children Mike Edmond (Charlene), Mickey Edmond (Candy), Penny Hebbard, Geanenne Ingram (Lee), Mechelle Gage (Michael), and stepchildren Charlotte Turner (Alan) and Virgil Kimbrough (LeighAnn). Siblings: Hubert Edmond, Roy Lee Edmond, Ralph Edmond, Elbert Edmond, Robert Edmond Jr., Shirlene Landers, Shelby Moss. He leaves behind his brother Freddy Edmond. Also survived by his 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his longtime friends, Dan Sanderson, Ray Vandiver, Milton Martins.
The graveside service will take place at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia, AL on October 9th, 2021 at 10:00am.
Thank you to all family, friends, and neighbors for letters, food, and kindness, but most of all for the memories of love shown during this transition. And thank you to the hospice nurses, doctors, and caregivers who dedicated their time and care to William.
William Edmond leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, hard work, and generosity.
Commented