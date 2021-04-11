MUSCLE SHOALS — William David Weems, 66, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
David was a journeyman electrician through the Local Union IBEW 555. He never met a stranger. David loved life and always entertained everyone around him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Weems; mother, Retha Weems; and nephew, David Hall.
David is survived by his wife, Mona Lisa Weems; daughter, Erica Hand (Matthew); grandchildren, Peyton Hand, Grace Hand, and Stratton Hand; brothers Johnny Weems, Ted Weems (Libby), and Tommy Weems (Darlene); sisters, Bonnie Wimpee (Jimmy), Peggy Thomas (John), and Judy Pennington (James); and several nieces and nephews.
