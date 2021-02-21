PHIL CAMPBELL — William Elton Wilkinson, 73, died February 18, 2021. Visitation will be February 21, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Several potholes could crop up after icy weather
- Shoals health departments continue to seek vaccines
- Shoals students will use virtual days to make up for lost time
- Colbert County manslaughter convict up for parole
- Kentucky topples Vols for third win in a row
- Colbert County probate office employee is Certified Election Official
- Sheffield, Florence utilities considering putting in "small-scale" solar farm
- Florence official: "We're not set up for this"
Most Read
Articles
- 2 homes burn within 25 hours in Leighton
- Boat slip roof collapses on boats in Steenson Hallow Marina
- Aretha Franklin's first big hit recorded at FAME Recording Studios
- More icy weather moving into area in next 2 hours
- Remote Shoals program paying off for Shoals Economic Development Authority
- Motorists strongly urged to avoid travel into Wednesday
- Florence Utilities working to restore power in rural areas of county
- Lauderdale County murderer among 4 seeking parole
- Lauderdale County roads continue to worsen in icy conditions
- TVA's diverse energy portfolio keeps area's lights on
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
- Police still seeking clues to Sunday afternoon homicide
- 2 homes burn within 25 hours in Leighton
- Lauderdale County Jail inmate dies overnight
- Mark Wayne Tompkins
- Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
- Cindy Wright Jones
- Randy Pickens
- Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes grow
- Norwood, Summerhill take on new roles at Deshler High
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- Is this why you voted for Biden? (1)
- Outreach Reentry Ministry of the Shoals receives $15K grant (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented