PHIL CAMPBELL — William Elton Wilkinson, 73, died February 18, 2021. Visitation will be February 21, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m., at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

