TUSCUMBIA — William Willis “Bill” Aldridge, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. There will be a graveside service today, June 28th at New Bethel Cemetery, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Bobby Howard officiating. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James Tulon and Clara Tom Aldridge; and brother, Jimmy Wayne Aldridge.
Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda Aldridge; children, William Aldridge, Jr. (Cathie), Jennifer Aldridge, and Pamela Aldridge; special companion, Macxie; brothers, Johnny and Roger Aldridge; grandchildren, Victoria Saint (Brad), Cheyenne Murray, Christina Stevens (Andrew), and Amber Burt (Brian); and eleven great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
