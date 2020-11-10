FLORENCE — Willie Allen, 86, died November 7, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. in the Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery.

