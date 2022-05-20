FLORENCE — Willie Edward Bird, 86, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bill Beard, Tommy Heaps and Sonny Hargett officiating. Burial will follow at Canaan Cemetery with military honors and Masonic Rites.
Mr. Bird was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 14. He retired from TVA as a Master Machinist.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bird Dickerson; son-in-law, Ricky Dickerson; parents, Jasper and Mary Bird; and brother, Joseph “Joe” Marion Bird.
Mr. Bird is survived by his loving wife and primary caregiver of 67 years, Helen Neal Bird; granddaughter, Ashley Gibson (Jay); great-grandchildren, Braxton N. Wright (Alyssa), Chandler and Kynidi Gibson; great-great-granddaughter, Lenna Kay Wright; brother, Ricky Bird (Cora); sister, Mary Estell Bird Garrett.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Samantha Crider, Sharon White, and Sandra Dixon.
Pallbearers will be Jay Gibson, Chandler Gibson, Braxton Wright, Mike Hamm, Butch Neal, Marshall Neal, Josh Neal, Ryan Neal, Burt Helton.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard Wylie, Ruben Wylie, Jimmy Morris, Hunter Taylor, Jonathan Weeks, and Brian Llewellyn.
