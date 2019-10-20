FLORENCE
Willie Clarence Vickery was born August 2, 1934 in Collinwood, TN, the son of the late James Franklin Vickery and Dellie Dodd. Mr. Vickery. He was retired from Reynolds Aluminum, had worked as a truck driver and in security service and was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ in Florence, Alabama.
Mr. Vickery departed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation in Florence, Alabama at the age of 85 Years, 2 Months, 15 Days.
He is survived by a son, Brian Thomas of Florence, AL; one grandchild and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vickery was preceded in death by brothers, Dural, Alver, James Jr. and Buddy Vickery and a sister, Ruby Moore.
Services will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee with Camryn Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey Chapel Cemetery, Florence, Alabama with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time at the funeral home on Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Smith, Dakota Smith, Roger Moore, Garry Moore, Steven Moore and Nick Moore.
