KILLEN — Willie E. Nash, 85, of Killen passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing. Visitation will be today, December 19, 2019 at Elkins East Chapel from noon to 2 p.m with a service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Dement Cemetery in Athens. Brother Tim Grigsby will officiate the service.
Willie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Orvil Nash; and son-in-law, Thomas Chmura.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Chmura of Killen, Lisa Tamsen (Daryl) of Monroe, MI, and Dawn Nash of Taylor, MI; eight grandchildren; as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Tamsen, James Chmura, Jeff Chmura, Kyle Nash, Jacob Sullivan, Eli Chmura and Hunter Grigsby. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Nash, Alex Tamsen and Milford Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice Care.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences can be made at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
