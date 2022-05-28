PHIL CAMPBELL — Willie Eugene Ergle, age 87, of Phil Campbell.
Willie Eugene Ergle was born in Russellville, Alabama, on August 2, 1933. As a young man of 13, he started his first job walking to Mount Hope School, where he built fires in all the rooms before class started. At 19 he joined the Army and deployed to NewFoundland during the Korean War. He loved to hunt with his favorite dog Bones and his son Jimmy. He worked at TVA where he was a member of the teamsters, and he retired after 19 years.
Anyone who knew Willie knew his love of Speck colts with Doc being his most beloved horse. He was his happiest when training and showing his horses, and over the years he brought home countless ribbons. He also looked forward to the watermelon season where he competed at the Watermelon Festival. Even though Willie was known for his cussing and fussing, he had a soft spot that not many were privileged to see. He spent the last two years of his life living with his daughter Jenny and granddaughter Zoey, who affectionately called him Grouchy Old Paw. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 24, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Randle Ergle; parents, James Owen Ergle and Zada Chloe (Wilson) Ergle; siblings, Cleston Ergle, Dwight Ergle, Ted Ergle, and Evelyn Ergle Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Billy Ergle (Paula), Jenny Ergle; grandchildren, Bryan Mather, James Ergle, Candi Flanagan, Amanda Ergle, Blake Cochran, Zach Cochran, Zoey Ergle; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Ergle, Helen Gardner, Peggy Lilles; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A celebration of his life will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Hospice of North Alabama and to his close friend, Ed Anderson for all the love and help.
