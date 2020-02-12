FLORENCE — Willie Gay Williams, 68, died February 9, 2020. He was born January 28, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Rosie Williams; brother, Lynn Williams; daughter, Melisa Williams Stephens; and great-grandson, Willie Cooper Posey.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Libby Williams; daughters, Kim (Mike) Coan, Anita Williams and son, Everett (Heather) Williams; brothers, Ferreal (Sandra) Hammond, Roger (Mary Lynn) and Terry Williams and sister, Kathy (James) Borden; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Besides being a devoted husband, loving Daddy and Papa to his children and grandchildren, Willie was a dedicated servant of his Lord and Savior. He knew the work he did here on earth would continue on to Heaven and be perfected because our service for Christ begins the moment we are saved and will continue into eternity. He loved telling everyone he met about his relationship with Jesus and his love for them. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the same love Jesus has for us all. His favorite verse in the Bible, Isaiah 40:31: But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint. His race here is finished and he is in Heaven.
Since being diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (I.P.F.) and COPD four years ago, he decided he would donate his body to UAB for further research for these diseases and did not want a formal service or a funeral, so we are respecting his final wishes. If anyone would like to make a donation in his memory you may do so in honor of him to Gideons International or In Touch Ministries or IPF Research.
