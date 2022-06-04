FLORENCE — Willie Tee Hill, 95, of Florence, passed away May 31, 2022. He was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church, retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 23 years of service, a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, and a member of the American Legion Post #11.
A family graveside service will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Coats, pastor of North Wood United Methodist Church.
Tee was preceded in death by his parents, George Wiley Hill, Sr. and Rella Gertrude Butler Hill; sister, Etha Mae Jackson; brothers, Gilbert Lee, James Henderson, George W. Jr., Arnold N., Ollis F. and Garlon G. Hill.
He is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Millinea Green Hill; sons, Jerry Wayne Hill and spouse, Catherine Jeakle Hill and their children, David Christopher Hill and Lesley Anne Hill, all of McLean, VA, and David Leslie Hill and spouse, Mandy Redd Hill of Seattle, WA; brother, Johnnie Cloyd Hill and spouse, Barbara Hill of Florence; several nieces and nephews; and longtime special family friend and caregiver, Sandra Futrell.
Pallbearers will be Gary Hill, Steven Hill, Johnnie Faulkner, Mike Green, Tommy Green, and Glenn Gooch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Wood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2503, Florence, AL 35631.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented