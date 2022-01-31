HALEYVILLE — Willie Curtis Howell, 92, died January 28, 2022. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville, AL.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.
You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.
