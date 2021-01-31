FLORENCE — Willie Hue “Dot” Vance, age 93, passed away January 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 2 p.m., at Moody’s Chapel Cemetery in Altoona, AL, with Williams Funeral Home directing. She was the wife of the late William “Bill” Vance. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

