MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. Willie James Little, Sr. 88, died August 29, 2020. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

TimesDaily
