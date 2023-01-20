LEIGHTON — Willie Jane Jackson, 78, of Leighton, AL passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Visitation will be today, January 20, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Bro. Kenneth Bond will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.

