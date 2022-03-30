FLORENCE — Willie Katherine Allen died March 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Bailey’s Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Allen.

