TUSCUMBIA
Willie Lee Thigpen, 83 of Tuscumbia, died December 4, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral following in the funeral home chapel at 11:00. Terry Jones will officiate the service. The burial will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Willie was a native of Florence, a member of Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ, and an U.S. Army Veteran. He retired as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Willie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ann Thigpen; son, Willie L. Thigpen, Jr.; parents, Willie James and Cora Lee Thigpen; brothers, Jerry, Elmer, and J. R. Thigpen; and sisters, Eloise Davis and Edna Pollard.
Willie is survived by his son, William Hyde Thigpen (Elaine); daughter, Marina DeForest (Cynthia Elkins); brother, Edward Cecil Thigpen (Barbara); sister, Mary “Tillie” Sandlin; grandchildren, Lori Williams (Solomon), Will Thigpen, Tyler Elkins (Elizabeth), Eve Elkins, Stephanie Elkins, and Trevor Elkins; and great grandchildren, Sam Williams, Clark Williams, and Corin Williams.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Elkins, Rick Moss, Tony Carter, Frank Gordon, Kevin Thigpen, and Joe Lyles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Moore, Ricky Hall, Cecil Thigpen, and the 115th Company C Motor Pool.
