MUSCLE SHOALS — Willie Lee Young, 71, died January 5, 2021. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
- Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations with president
- US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
- Pacers stymie Curry, bounce back to beat Warriors 104-95
- Sports on TV, Radio: Jan. 13, 2021
- Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder
- Alabama fans scoop up championship merchandise
- Authority, plaintiffs await decision on ag center lawsuit
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Arrest made in connection to 2015 double-homicide
- Anderson has visions for old ECM property
- Sheffield ABC store to close Saturday
- Cook Out opens this morning in Florence
- Work on new apartment development gets underway next week
- Clarion Inn getting $2.9M facelift under new ownership
- Convicted murderer up for parole
- Cook Out opens to big demand
- Resolve of heath care workers tested as COVID-19 cases rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Alabama AG asks review of his GOP group's rally involvement
- Arrest made in connection to 2015 double-homicide
- Florence man facing capital murder charges in 2015 double homicide
- Patricia Roden King
- Anderson has visions for old ECM property
- Sheffield ABC store to close Saturday
- Cook Out opens this morning in Florence
- Tonya Michelle Berryhill
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented