IUKA, MISSISSIPPI

Willie “Queen” Linton, 92, died December 13, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. Graveside Service will follow at Mt. Moriah, Iuka, MS.

He enjoyed going to the car sales.

